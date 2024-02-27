Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $264,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.65.

AT&T Stock Down 0.2 %

T stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,584,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,792,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.86. The company has a market capitalization of $118.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $19.99.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

