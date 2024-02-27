Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $393,000 Stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 9.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.8% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 3.1 %

SMCI stock traded down $27.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $849.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,225,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,892,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.25 and a 52 week high of $1,077.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $505.54 and a 200 day moving average of $352.45. The company has a market cap of $47.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMCI. Barclays lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,040.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $450.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $689.20.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Robert L. Blair sold 800 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $201,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 586 shares in the company, valued at $147,777.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert L. Blair sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $201,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,777.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,708,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,089 shares of company stock worth $43,682,125 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

