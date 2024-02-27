Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $644,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,803 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,191,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,017,000 after purchasing an additional 761,600 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 364.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 446,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 350,333 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,142,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,488,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 582,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after purchasing an additional 276,758 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.25. 19,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,642. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.03.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0577 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.