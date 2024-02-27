Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Invests $283,000 in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 748,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,818,409. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.48. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $110.55. The stock has a market cap of $75.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

