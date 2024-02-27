Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Invests $327,000 in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Centene by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Centene by 8.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 186,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,817,000 after purchasing an additional 14,070 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 9.4% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 807,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,440,000 after acquiring an additional 69,361 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Centene by 130.9% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 64,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 36,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Centene by 30.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 112,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,572,000 after acquiring an additional 26,293 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CNC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.32. The stock had a trading volume of 278,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,362. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.30 and its 200 day moving average is $71.93. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.83 and a fifty-two week high of $81.42. The stock has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Insider Transactions at Centene

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $39.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at $886,731.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,668,850.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,731.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.57.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

