Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 114,883.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,198,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,765,000 after acquiring an additional 46,157,887 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 529,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,685,000 after purchasing an additional 287,444 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 854,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,229,000 after purchasing an additional 266,162 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $22,863,000. Finally, Key Bridge Compliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $15,839,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJJ traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $112.29. 12,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,042. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $92.79 and a one year high of $115.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.87.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

