SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target Cut to $265.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.79.

SBAC stock traded down $8.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.46. The stock had a trading volume of 467,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,559. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $185.23 and a 1-year high of $267.42. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.93, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $231.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.61.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.36). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.05, for a total transaction of $1,225,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,107,675.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 46,076 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.10, for a total value of $11,523,607.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,084,131.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.05, for a total transaction of $1,225,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,005 shares in the company, valued at $7,107,675.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,146 shares of company stock worth $22,092,534 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in SBA Communications by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,760,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,103,260,000 after purchasing an additional 23,330 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,801,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,838,000 after acquiring an additional 21,792 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,698,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $625,423,000 after acquiring an additional 161,151 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $597,523,000 after acquiring an additional 52,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,143,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,764 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

