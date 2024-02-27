Schf GPE LLC Lowers Stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Schf GPE LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 78.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 563,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,103,259 shares during the period. NU accounts for about 74.5% of Schf GPE LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Schf GPE LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $4,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NU by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,644,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,976,000 after acquiring an additional 855,318 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of NU by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,120,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,141,000 after acquiring an additional 314,131 shares during the period. Washington University grew its holdings in shares of NU by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Washington University now owns 15,816,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,291 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of NU by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 125,291,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,530,000 after acquiring an additional 16,737,962 shares during the period. Finally, Investment House LLC grew its holdings in shares of NU by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 1,484,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,766,000 after acquiring an additional 103,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

Get NU alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on NU from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NU from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NU has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

NU Stock Performance

NU stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.18. The company had a trading volume of 26,265,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,648,113. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $11.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). NU had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NU

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.