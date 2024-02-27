Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Trims Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.0% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seven Mile Advisory raised its holdings in Pfizer by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 9,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 18.6% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 57,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 710,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,584,000 after acquiring an additional 9,184 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 8.2% during the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Sandhill Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 6.4% during the third quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 107,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.58 on Monday, hitting $27.18. 44,622,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,369,398. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $42.22. The company has a market cap of $153.48 billion, a PE ratio of 76.86, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 466.67%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

