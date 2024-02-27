Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 425.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3,229.4% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 114.5% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $51.53. 307,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,852. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.24. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.10.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

