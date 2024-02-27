Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $93.00

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $93.00 and last traded at $92.20, with a volume of 1435138 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.22.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Stock Up 2.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -80.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 61,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $4,890,942.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,009,156.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,994 shares of company stock worth $6,547,701. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,006,681 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,049,450,000 after purchasing an additional 425,117 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,680,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,166,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,937 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,614,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,418,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685,454 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 20.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,620,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,032,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,098 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,486,153 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,322,053,000 after purchasing an additional 443,768 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.