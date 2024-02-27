Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.650-3.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.2 billion-$5.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.5 billion. Sealed Air also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.65-3.05 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Sealed Air from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sealed Air from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Sealed Air from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sealed Air has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.91.

Shares of SEE stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,463,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.02 and a 200-day moving average of $34.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.29. Sealed Air has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $49.53.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 126.77% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.21%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 13.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,679,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,808 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,576,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,828,000 after acquiring an additional 97,907 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,191,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,646,000 after acquiring an additional 75,359 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,261,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,736,000 after acquiring an additional 237,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,046,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,537,000 after acquiring an additional 69,232 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

