Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Trading Down 3%

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.78 and last traded at $35.01. 1,579,281 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 1,556,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.91.

Sealed Air Stock Down 4.1 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.29.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 126.77% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEE. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at $895,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 3.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 24.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 143,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 28,399 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 23.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 566,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,600,000 after purchasing an additional 106,162 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 28,610 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

