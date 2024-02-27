Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target Raised to C$12.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.09% from the stock’s current price.

SES has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$11.83.

Shares of TSE:SES traded up C$0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$11.00. The stock had a trading volume of 921,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,879. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.51. Secure Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$5.81 and a twelve month high of C$11.17. The firm has a market cap of C$3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.79.

In other news, Director Mark Bly acquired 20,000 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$167,218.00. In other news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.65, for a total transaction of C$33,903.69. Also, Director Mark Bly purchased 20,000 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$167,218.00. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

