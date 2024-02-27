Security Federal Co. (OTCMKTS:SFDL) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Security Federal Co. (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

Security Federal Stock Performance

Shares of SFDL stock opened at $25.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.49. Security Federal has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.78.

Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Security Federal had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $13.21 million during the quarter.

About Security Federal

Security Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services in South Carolina and Georgia. It offers various deposit products, such as savings and checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

