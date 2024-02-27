Select Medical Holdings Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:SEM)

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the health services provider on Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Select Medical has a dividend payout ratio of 22.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Select Medical to earn $2.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.

SEM stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $28.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,417. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.28. Select Medical has a 1 year low of $21.28 and a 1 year high of $33.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Select Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Select Medical will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,789,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,531,368. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,789,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,531,368. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $2,663,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,839,668 shares in the company, valued at $182,140,358.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,463,000 in the last ninety days. 19.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Select Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Select Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 288.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,516 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 252.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Select Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Select Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

