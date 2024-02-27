Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.600-4.900 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sempra also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.900-5.250 EPS.

Sempra Stock Performance

NYSE:SRE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.87. 1,076,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,686,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Sempra has a twelve month low of $63.75 and a twelve month high of $79.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.72.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 55.03%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sempra from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Sempra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sempra from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,421,677.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 842.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Sempra by 29.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Sempra during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

