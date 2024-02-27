Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Gap Down to $72.79

Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $72.79, but opened at $69.88. Shift4 Payments shares last traded at $71.00, with a volume of 511,807 shares.

FOUR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.86.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.44 and its 200-day moving average is $63.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 358.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 1,873.9% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the first quarter valued at $40,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

