SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SIBN. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of SIBN stock traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.28. The company had a trading volume of 264,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 10.89 and a quick ratio of 9.74. SI-BONE has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $29.51. The stock has a market cap of $740.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.80.

In other SI-BONE news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $40,520.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,163,039.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SI-BONE news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $40,520.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,903 shares in the company, valued at $4,163,039.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy E. Davis, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $207,207.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,361 shares in the company, valued at $468,015.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,306 shares of company stock valued at $278,480 over the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in SI-BONE by 28.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SI-BONE by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.

