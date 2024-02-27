Siacoin Price Hits $0.0095 (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. Siacoin has a market cap of $537.59 million and approximately $177.96 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 36.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,853.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $304.72 or 0.00535979 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.96 or 0.00131851 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00049539 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007683 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.85 or 0.00228401 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.28 or 0.00144728 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00029001 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,529,405,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,505,150,929 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.