Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.96

Shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.96 and last traded at $24.58, with a volume of 122799 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.01.

Several equities analysts have commented on SLN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company.

Silence Therapeutics Stock Up 3.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.24.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 17.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Silence Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Silence Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 39.3% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's mRNAi GOLD GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform that is used to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

