Silk Road Medical (SILK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Silk Road Medical to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Silk Road Medical Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ SILK opened at $17.41 on Tuesday. Silk Road Medical has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $54.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 10.03 and a quick ratio of 9.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.95 million, a P/E ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 1.45.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SILK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 278.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 38,826 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 116,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 296.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 222,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 166,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Report on SILK
About Silk Road Medical
Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Silk Road Medical
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- These 2 carnivore dining stocks gaining on the Ozempic craze
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- This infrastructure construction stock: Is it ready to pop?
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Is The Trade Desk signaling the rebound of digital advertising?
Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.