Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Sets New 12-Month High at $203.92

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $203.92 and last traded at $202.37, with a volume of 14306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $199.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $189.33 and its 200 day moving average is $166.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $501.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.98 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 22.06%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simpson Manufacturing

In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.82, for a total transaction of $166,447.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,313,575.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.48, for a total value of $179,776.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,522.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.82, for a total transaction of $166,447.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,313,575.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,634 shares of company stock worth $502,759. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Simpson Manufacturing

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

