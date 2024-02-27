SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Price Target Raised to $62.00

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJW opened at $57.16 on Friday. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $56.23 and a 52 week high of $81.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.14.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). SJW Group had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $171.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.93%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJW. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of SJW Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SJW Group in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SJW Group by 263.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SJW Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SJW Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

