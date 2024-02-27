SOLVE (SOLVE) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $545,920.84

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. During the last week, SOLVE has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One SOLVE token can now be purchased for $0.0221 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. SOLVE has a market cap of $15.24 million and $545,920.84 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004800 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE (CRYPTO:SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,125,013 tokens. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care.

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

