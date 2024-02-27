Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.67 to $0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of +4 to +6% yr/yr or $1.091 billion to $1.112 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.10 billion. Sotera Health also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.670-0.750 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHC. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

Shares of SHC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.05. 1,484,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,964. Sotera Health has a 12 month low of $12.34 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.02.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Sotera Health had a negative net margin of 30.99% and a positive return on equity of 53.66%. The business had revenue of $310.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sotera Health’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHC. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sotera Health in the first quarter worth about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Sotera Health in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sotera Health in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 100.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing. It also provides microbiological and analytical chemistry testing, and advisory services.

