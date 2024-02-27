Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $310.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.17 million. Sotera Health had a positive return on equity of 53.66% and a negative net margin of 30.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

Sotera Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHC opened at $17.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. Sotera Health has a 12-month low of $12.34 and a 12-month high of $19.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHC. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Sotera Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sotera Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sotera Health

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the first quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Sotera Health during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Sotera Health by 100.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Sotera Health by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing. It also provides microbiological and analytical chemistry testing, and advisory services.

