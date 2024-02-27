Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Shares Gap Down to $17.06

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.06, but opened at $14.56. Sotera Health shares last traded at $16.39, with a volume of 328,063 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHC. KeyCorp began coverage on Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Sotera Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sotera Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average of $15.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $310.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.17 million. Sotera Health had a positive return on equity of 53.66% and a negative net margin of 30.99%. Sotera Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Sotera Health by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sotera Health by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing. It also provides microbiological and analytical chemistry testing, and advisory services.

