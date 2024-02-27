Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOO) Declares $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.
Sotherly Hotels Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SOHOO opened at $19.05 on Tuesday. Sotherly Hotels has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $25.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.75 and a 200-day moving average of $21.70.
Sotherly Hotels Company Profile
