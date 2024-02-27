Sotherly Hotels Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NASDAQ:SOHON)

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SOHON opened at $19.64 on Tuesday. Sotherly Hotels has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.95 and its 200-day moving average is $21.71.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

