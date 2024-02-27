Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.11

Shares of Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (CVE:SSV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 180018 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
Southern Silver Exploration Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.53 million, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.15.
About Southern Silver Exploration
Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises twenty-five mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 27,422 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.
