Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Southwestern Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.30 to $6.90 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna reissued a neutral rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho downgraded Southwestern Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $8.24 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.78.

Southwestern Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $6.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.61. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $7.69.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 481.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 390.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

