Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Price Target Cut to C$4.25 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at ATB Capital from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.07% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Desjardins cut their target price on Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Spartan Delta from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TD Securities cut their target price on Spartan Delta from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.22.
In other news, Director Fotis Kalantzis bought 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.03 per share, with a total value of C$424,200.00. In other news, Director Kevin Overstrom purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$571,960.00. Also, Director Fotis Kalantzis purchased 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.03 per share, with a total value of C$424,200.00. 13.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.
