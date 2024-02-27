SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.43. 703,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,867,635. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $193.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.20.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.