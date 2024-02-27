SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Shares Sold by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 23.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,600 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Motco increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 55.0% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $81,000.

Shares of SPSB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.72. 668,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,001,017. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.51. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $29.10 and a 52-week high of $29.94.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

