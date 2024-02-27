SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Purchased by Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of MDY traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $523.42. 296,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,797. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $506.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $478.32. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.22 and a fifty-two week high of $524.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

