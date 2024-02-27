Spin Master (TOY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Spin Master to post earnings of C$0.21 per share for the quarter.
TOY opened at C$33.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$34.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.88. Spin Master has a 12-month low of C$31.51 and a 12-month high of C$39.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio is 11.27%.
Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Toys, Entertainment, and Digital Games.
