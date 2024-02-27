Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) PT Raised to $50.00 at Evercore ISI

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a sell rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.38.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $60.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.81. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $60.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,681 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $200,112.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 109,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $5,073,205.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,082.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $200,112.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,822.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth about $387,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 336,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 78,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Get Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.