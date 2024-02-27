SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the technology company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

SS&C Technologies has increased its dividend by an average of 18.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. SS&C Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 17.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SS&C Technologies to earn $5.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $64.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 19.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $336,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 13.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,779,000 after purchasing an additional 24,230 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 82.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on SSNC. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised SS&C Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.30.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

