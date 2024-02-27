SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the technology company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

SS&C Technologies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. SS&C Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 17.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect SS&C Technologies to earn $5.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

SSNC opened at $64.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. SS&C Technologies has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on SSNC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SS&C Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SS&C Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 482.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,727,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,514,000 after buying an additional 3,088,224 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $124,570,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $118,298,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,226,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 599.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,074,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,935,000 after buying an additional 920,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.