STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1233 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

STAG Industrial has raised its dividend by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. STAG Industrial has a dividend payout ratio of 152.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.2%.

STAG stock opened at $37.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. STAG Industrial has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $39.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.30 and its 200 day moving average is $36.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.03.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey M. Sullivan sold 19,650 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $763,206.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other STAG Industrial news, CAO Jaclyn Paul sold 12,900 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $497,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,030.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Jeffrey M. Sullivan sold 19,650 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $763,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,231,759 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,060,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,023,152,000 after acquiring an additional 110,453 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 11.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,782,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,348 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,241,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,051,000 after acquiring an additional 516,088 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,742,000 after acquiring an additional 132,536 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,148,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,234,000 after acquiring an additional 175,758 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on STAG. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

