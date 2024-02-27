Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Acquires 15,423 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,907 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,423 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for approximately 2.8% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $50,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,819,108 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,774,723,000 after buying an additional 868,582 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Boeing by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,416,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,578,184,000 after purchasing an additional 392,811 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Boeing by 4.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,306,455 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,865,614,000 after purchasing an additional 863,026 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Boeing by 1.7% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,115,353 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,347,119,000 after purchasing an additional 185,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.63.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,457,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,030,377. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.56. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.