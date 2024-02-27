Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Acquires 1,760 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $177.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,993. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $146.17 and a 12 month high of $179.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.45 and a 200 day moving average of $164.45. The company has a market capitalization of $75.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

