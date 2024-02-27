Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Buys 865 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,765 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,987.7% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $71,964,000 after purchasing an additional 303,575 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 115.6% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 15,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,958 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,669,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW traded up $5.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $236.62. 2,561,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,548,749. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $239.49. The company has a market cap of $136.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer lowered Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.42.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

