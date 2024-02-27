Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 768,033 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,731 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 2.3% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $41,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $48.33. 3,400,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,417,836. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 47.42%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $680,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,615,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Melius lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.36.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

