Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Grows Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $7,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,433,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,821,452,000 after buying an additional 1,852,099 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,144,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $910,337,000 after buying an additional 765,146 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $807,887,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,656,000 after purchasing an additional 421,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE SPG traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $150.66. 275,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,567. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $153.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.82.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($1.05). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.95 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPG. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Simon Property Group

About Simon Property Group

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.