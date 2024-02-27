Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,300 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 353.7% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 21,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 17,143 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 110,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 40.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.69. 49,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,347. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.08. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.06 and a twelve month high of $47.90.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Read More

