Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Has $639,000 Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,860.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on PNC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.8 %

PNC traded up $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.04. 369,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,155,155. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.56 and a 200 day moving average of $133.63. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $158.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

