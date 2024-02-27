Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Purchases 230 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.71.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $373.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 921,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033,279. The company has a market cap of $371.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $326.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $375.80.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

