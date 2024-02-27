Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Purchases 3,349 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $15,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.39. The stock had a trading volume of 712,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,300. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.22. The company has a market capitalization of $108.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $156.49.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

